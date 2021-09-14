On final day, Californians cast votes to keep, oust governor

California voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast final ballots in an election focused on whether Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom should keep his job. Voters were asked to answer whether Newsom should stay in his post and if he doesn’t, who should replace him. Dozens of candidates, most of them Republicans, are running for the seat. Many Californians voted in recent weeks by dropping off their ballots at designated boxes or by mail. Others chose to cast their ballots at vote centers on Tuesday, the last day to do so.