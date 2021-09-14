Once inmates, Taliban now in charge in a Kabul prison

KABUL (AP) — Kabul’s main prison was once crowded with thousands of Taliban captured or arrested by the government during Afghanistan’s long war. Now the Taliban are in charge. Several dozen fighters are posted at the sprawling complex. It’s now almost entirely empty after the militants set free all the inmates when they captured the capital a month ago. One Taliban commander strolled through its halls and cell blocks on a personal visit, showing a group of friends where he’d once been imprisoned — a sign of the sudden new order in the country.