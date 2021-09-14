Operatic day at the beach evokes climate crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty-one tons of sand are transforming the Brooklyn Academy of Music into a day at a beach for the staging of the global warming opera Sun and Sea.” The hourlong opera that features singers sitting or lying on beach blankets under a hot sun. With light music, the work explores through characters with names like Wealthy Mommy and Workaholic how the climate is changing. “Sun and Sea” is the creation of three Lithuanian artists who say that while the opera’s sense of impending doom is subtle, they hope viewers emerge with a sense of togetherness. The work is headed to Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Bentonville, Arkansas, later this year.