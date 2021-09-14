People Who Care: Making Music

ROCHESTER, Minn (KTTC) - He's had a long career in Nashville that's led to thirty top-ten singles in the U-S and fifteen number one songs.

And now, Aaron Shannon has brought his expertise to Rochester and hundreds of students enrolled in RCTC's music program.

Shannon says it's his way of giving back to a community that has given him so much.

So what's it like to go from working with some of the country's top music stars to teaching students in Rochester who dream of someday 'reaching for the stars?'

We sit down with Aaron in tonight's People Who Care.