Subway worker: Franchise owner suspended her after robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A woman who struggled with a robber inside an Illinois Subway shop says the owner suspended her from work after surveillance video of the fight became public. Araceli Sotelo told The Rockford Register Star that she was working alone in the Rockford sandwich shop Sept. 5 when a man came in with a gun and demanded money. The 20-year-old said she had been working at the shop for about a month and didn’t have any training or guidance about what to do if someone attempted to rob the Subway. The Subway franchise owner declined to comment. Subway’s corporate office says the company is “deeply concerned” and the restaurant owner and management “are fully cooperating with the police investigation.”