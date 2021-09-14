Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in Moorhead, Minnesota.

According to Rochester Police Department, 26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed is in custody for the murder of Abdi Abdi that happened Friday night.

Officers arrested Haji-Mohamed in a high risk stop on Monday around 1 p.m. and he was taken into custody without incident.

Haji-Mohamed is being held on felony 2nd degree murder charges in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition to the Clay County Correctional Facility.

Moorhead Police Department is unaware of the relationship between the victim and the suspect but do not believe the murder was random.

The investigation is ongoing.