UPDATE: Iowa Man killed by deputy after refusing to drop handgun

THOMPSON, Iowa (KTTC) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released an update on the deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday night. An Iowa man is dead and a deputy is on administrative leave.

Deputies responded to a report of an alleged assault at a home in Thompson around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said Deputy Josh Douglas encountered 48-year-old resident James Anderson who was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun and was distraught over a recent medical diagnosis. Anderson also admitted the 911 call was a ruse and there was no assault.

After refusing to drop the weapon, Anderson pointed his gun at Deputy Douglas who then shot Anderson one time. He later died from his injuries.

The Iowa Criminal Division of Investigation continues to investigate the incident.