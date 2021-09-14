WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30% of needed doses by Feb

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and its partners hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February. That will badly miss the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year. At a press briefing on Tuesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the massive disparity in vaccination rates between rich and poor countries a “solvable problem.” He called again for pharmaceutical companies to prioritize the U.N.-backed initiative known as COVAX, which aims to share vaccines globally. To date, COVAX has missed nearly all its targets and has now resorted to begging rich countries to share their vaccine doses.