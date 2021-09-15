2 Mexican guardsmen wounded in Michoacan fighting

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A clash between gunmen and National Guard troops in the Mexican state of Michoacan has left at least two guardsmen wounded. Officials said Wednesday that the shooting occurred near one of the entrances to the town of Tepalcatepec, about 350 miles (565 kilometers) west of Mexico City. The Michocan state police say members of the army arrived in support because members of the National Guard found themselves surrounded. A resident of Tepalcatepec, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, said that the fighting had started Tuesday afternoon near the town dump. The National Guard confirmed that two members were wounded in the fighting.