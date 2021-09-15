Biden to announce Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce that the United States is joining a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities. It’s a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations. Biden, as well Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, are expected to deliver remarks during a joint virtual event Wednesday where they’ll detail their new alliance, to be called AUKUS. The new security alliance is likely to be seen as a provocative move by China,