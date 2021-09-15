Biles tells Congress ‘enough is enough’ after gymnast abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has told Congress that “enough is enough” in emotional testimony along with other young gymnasts about her sexual abuse at the hands of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Biles used congressional testimony Wednesday to blame not only the gymnastics organization but also federal law enforcement that “turned a blind eye” to the crimes as hundreds of young athletes were abused.

The hearing is part of a congressional effort to hold the FBI accountable after multiple missteps in investigating the case – including the delays that allowed Nassar to abuse additional young gymnasts.