Chair of Prince Charles’ charity quits amid donor scandal

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of Prince Charles’ charitable foundation has resigned after reports the organization was offered a donation of more than 500,000 pounds ($692,000) from a Russian banker seeking British citizenship. He stepped down Wednesday after the Sunday Times alleged that Charles wrote a letter to thank the businessman for the offer last year. The newspaper said Charles suggested that they could meet after the pandemic. The Scottish Charity Regulator has launched an investigation into the matter. The allegations followed earlier claims that the charity’s chief executive, Michael Fawcett, helped a Saudi donor secure a knighthood and British citizenship after he gave a large donation. Fawcett, Charles’ former valet, stepped down from the charity role temporarily.