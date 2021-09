OUTSIDE NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa State Patrol responded to a call earlier Wednesday afternoon around 2:45 on Highway 63 and Highway 18 at the Fredericksburg Exit.

Police say a Hyundai Accent was merging on to Highway 18 but failed to yield when it was hit broadside by a semi truck traveling east on Highway 18.

One person has dead.

No other details have been released.

The crash is under investigation.