France says head of Islamic State in Sahara has been killed

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — France’s president says the head of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara has been killed. In a tweet late Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Abu al-Walid al-Sahrawi, calling it a major success for French forces in the Sahel. The French military has been fighting Islamic extremists in the Sahel region where it was once the colonial power, since a 2013 military intervention in northern Mali. It was not immediately clear where al-Sahrawi was killed, though the Islamic State group has been blamed for dozens of attacks along the border between Mali and Niger. It was not immediately possible to independently verify the claim or to know how the remains had been identified.