Gorgeous weather today; warmer temps and some storms return later this week

A gorgeous Wednesday

High pressure is moving through the region today, bringing abundant sunshine and some very pleasant, peaceful weather for the area. With a mostly sunny sky and the help of a light southwest breeze, temperatures will warm quickly to the low and mid-70s for the afternoon hours which is typical for this time of the year.

A warm front will approach the area late tonight, triggering a handful of isolated thunderstorms in the area before sunrise Thursday. Temperatures overnight will hover near 60 degrees with a south breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

Breezy and warmer Thursday

Warmer air will blow into the region for Thursday behind the predawn passage of a warm front through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. South winds tomorrow will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour as they work to pull in that late summer warmth.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the early evening hours tomorrow, the remnants of a stronger complex of thunderstorms activity that will develop to our west. Those storm chances will continue through the night and into Friday morning.

Friday thunderstorm chances

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible through Friday morning with a few breaks of sunshine and just a few isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Those storms will develop along and even behind a cold front that will migrate southeastward through the region. High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 70s with a light north breeze.

A bright and summer-like weekend

Warmer air will begin to flow into the region Saturday as another warm front lifts northward through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

We'll have sunnier, gustier weather Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. South winds will reach 30 miles per hour at times, working to pull in that summer warmth.

A cool-down next week

After a sunny and rather warm Monday that will be feature temperatures in the lower 80s, a cold front Tuesday will trigger afternoon thunderstorms in the area as it moves to the southeast. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s Tuesday with a gusty northwest breeze.

A few spotty showers will be possible behind that cold front next Wednesday with occasional sunshine and gusty, cool northwest winds. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s which is just a couple of degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

We'll have cool sunshine late next week with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s, very typical for the early stages of astronomical fall. The autumnal equinox, incidentally, will be next Wednesday at 2:20 PM.