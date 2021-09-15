Haiti faces fresh instability as PM comes under scrutiny

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government is starting to crumble as Prime Minister Ariel Henry faces increased scrutiny from authorities investigating the president’s slaying. And Henry fired the justice minister late Wednesday, just hours after another top official resigned and accused Henry of obstructing justice in a sharply worded letter. Henry’s dismissal of Justice Minister Rockfeller Vincent comes a day after he fired Port-au-Prince’s chief prosecutor. Meanwhile, the secretary general of Haiti’s Council of Ministers quit Wednesday, saying that he could not remain under the direction of someone who is under suspicion and who “does not intend to cooperate with justice, seeking, on the contrary, by all means, to obstruct it.” A spokesman for Henry declined comment.