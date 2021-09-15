Hold onto your hats!!

It was an absolutely beautiful Wednesday with clear blue skies, light winds, and comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s. Temps will remain mild through the evening, so get out and enjoy the great weather! Overnight lows will only drop to the upper 50s, with winds gusting up out of the south.

Winds will continue to kick up on Thursday, thanks to a warm front that will be moving through the region. This will bring strong winds all through the day but especially during the afternoon. Sustained winds will be near 20 mph while gusts could reach 35 mph. However, those southerly winds will help warm temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Then a cold front is headed our way for Friday morning, bringing some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Due to the cooler temperatures and overall lack of energy, we likely are not looking at any severe potential for Friday.

Most of the showers should wrap up by early afternoon with partly cloudy skies for the rest of Friday. Skies will continue to clear for the weekend with temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to the low 80s. Early next week will start off warm but will gradually cool down through mid-week.