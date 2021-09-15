Iowa man charged with attempted murder in suffocation death

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man accused of suffocating his brother to death has been charged with attempted murder. Todd Alan Laing Sr. of Bettendorf, Iowa, was arrested Tuesday. The the Quad-City Times reports an arrest affidavit alleges he put his hands over his brother’s mouth on Nov. 11, expecting and intending to cause his death. Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine says Laing wasn’t charged with murder because those charges require the perpetrator to have had “malice aforethought” and state prosecutors didn’t feel they could prove such malice. A charge of attempted murder doesn’t have the same requirement.