Lawyers say Palestinian prisoners were beaten after capture

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Lawyers for two Palestinians who were captured after escaping from an Israeli prison last week say their clients were badly beaten during their arrest. The most well-known prisoner suffered a broken jaw and two broken ribs while in handcuffs. Six Palestinian prisoners, five of whom have been accused of deadly attacks against Israelis, tunneled out of a maximum-security prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6 in the first mass prison break in decades. Four were recaptured around five days later, apparently while hiding outdoors, while two are still at large. Lawyers were able to meet with the recaptured prisoners for the first time late Tuesday and early on Wednesday.