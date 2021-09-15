Madison man pleads guilty to entering US Capitol on Jan. 6

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison-area man had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Twenty-nine-year old Brandon Nelson appeared by video conference Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He faces six months in federal prison. Prosecutors say Nelson traveled from Madison with Abram Markofski, an Army National Guard member from La Crosse, to attend the rally. A mob stormed the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the November presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump. The State Journal says both men have agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol, estimated at nearly $1.5 million.