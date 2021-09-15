Mayor: Chicago’s new schools chief leads San Antonio schools

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s new schools chief will be San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced new leadership for the nation’s third-largest school district on Wednesday. He replaces Chicago Public Schools interim chief Jose Torres who has been leading the roughly 350,000-student after CEO Janice Jackson announced plans to step down in May. Martinez has led San Antonio schools since 2015. The district has about 50,000 students. He also previously worked for Chicago Public Schools, including as chief financial officer from 2003 to 2009. He’s taking over at a critical time for the district. It’s at odds with the Chicago Teachers Union over COVID-19 safety measures.