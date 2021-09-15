Minnesota High School Football Rankings

Local Teams are in BOLD.

Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 15, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points

Lakeville South (3) (2-0) 48 2 Eden Prairie (2) (2-0) 47 1 St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) 39 3 Rosemount (2-0) 35 4 Wayzata (2-0) 31 5 Shakopee (2-0) 25 6 Maple Grove (2-0) 20 7 Minnetonka (2-0) 10 NR Stillwater (2-0) 6 NR

(tie) Woodbury (2-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeville North 5, Farmington 3.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

Mankato West (4) (2-0) 58 1 Moorhead (2) (2-0) 51 2 Andover (2-0) 49 4 Spring Lake Park (2-0) 40 T5 St. Thomas Academy (2-0) 35 T5 Mahtomedi (2-0) 24 7 Rogers (2-0) 17 10 Chaska (2-0) 16 8 Elk River (1-1) 15 3

(tie) Rochester Mayo (2-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Chanhassen 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

Hutchinson (7) (3-0) 70 1 Becker (2-0) 63 2 Kasson-Mantorville (2-0) 56 T3 Rocori (2-1) 43 5 Mound-Westonka (2-0) 38 7 Fridley (1-1) 20 8 Winona (1-1) 19 T4 SMB-Wolfpack (2-0) 17 T10 Stewartville (2-0) 11 NR Orono (1-1) 9 NR

(tie) Faribault (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Columbia Heights 7, Holy Angels 5, Jordan 5, Willmar 5, Hermantown 3, Cloquet 3, Simley 2.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

Pierz (5) (2-0) 64 2 Annandale (1) (2-0) 63 T3 Cannon Falls (2-0) 53 T3 Lake City (2-0) 44 5 Litchfield (2-0) 36 T7 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-0) 32 6 Fairmont (2-0) 24 T9 Albany (1-1) 19 1 Waseca (2-0) 15 T7 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-0) 13 T9

Others receiving votes: Milaca 10, Dassel-Cokato 6, Perham 5, Aitkin 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

Blooming Prairie (5) (2-0) 50 1 Blue Earth Area (2-0) 43 3 Pipestone (2-0) 40 4 Redwood Valley (2-0) 31 6 Kimball (2-0) 26 T8 Minneapolis North (1-1) 17 2 Caledonia (1-1) 14 7 West Central Ashby (2-0) 12 T8 Goodhue (2-0) 11 NR Pelican Rapids (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Maple River 6, Paynesville 4, Royalton 3, Triton 3.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

Mahnomen-Waubun (4) (2-0) 40 1 Murray County Central (2-0) 34 2 Minneota (2-0) 32 3 Browerville-Eagle Valley (2-0) 26 4 BOLD (2-0) 22 T5 Dawson-Boyd (2-0) 21 T5 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-0) 14 7 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2-0) 9 T8

(tie) Polk County West (2-0) 9 NR Pine River-Backus (2-0) 5 T10

Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 4, Randolph 2, Ada-Borup 2.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv