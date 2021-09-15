Skip to Content

Minnesota High School Football Rankings

3:32 pm SportsTop Sports Stories

Local Teams are in BOLD.

Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 15, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A
School Total Points

  1. Lakeville South (3) (2-0) 48 2
  2. Eden Prairie (2) (2-0) 47 1
  3. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) 39 3
  4. Rosemount (2-0) 35 4
  5. Wayzata (2-0) 31 5
  6. Shakopee (2-0) 25 6
  7. Maple Grove (2-0) 20 7
  8. Minnetonka (2-0) 10 NR
  9. Stillwater (2-0) 6 NR
    (tie) Woodbury (2-0) 6 NR
    Others receiving votes: Lakeville North 5, Farmington 3.

Class 5A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Mankato West (4) (2-0) 58 1
  2. Moorhead (2) (2-0) 51 2
  3. Andover (2-0) 49 4
  4. Spring Lake Park (2-0) 40 T5
  5. St. Thomas Academy (2-0) 35 T5
  6. Mahtomedi (2-0) 24 7
  7. Rogers (2-0) 17 10
  8. Chaska (2-0) 16 8
  9. Elk River (1-1) 15 3
    (tie) Rochester Mayo (2-0) 15 NR
    Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Chanhassen 1.

Class 4A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Hutchinson (7) (3-0) 70 1
  2. Becker (2-0) 63 2
  3. Kasson-Mantorville (2-0) 56 T3
  4. Rocori (2-1) 43 5
  5. Mound-Westonka (2-0) 38 7
  6. Fridley (1-1) 20 8
  7. Winona (1-1) 19 T4
  8. SMB-Wolfpack (2-0) 17 T10
  9. Stewartville (2-0) 11 NR
  10. Orono (1-1) 9 NR
    (tie) Faribault (2-0) 9 NR
    Others receiving votes: Columbia Heights 7, Holy Angels 5, Jordan 5, Willmar 5, Hermantown 3, Cloquet 3, Simley 2.

Class 3A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Pierz (5) (2-0) 64 2
  2. Annandale (1) (2-0) 63 T3
  3. Cannon Falls (2-0) 53 T3
  4. Lake City (2-0) 44 5
  5. Litchfield (2-0) 36 T7
  6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-0) 32 6
  7. Fairmont (2-0) 24 T9
  8. Albany (1-1) 19 1
  9. Waseca (2-0) 15 T7
  10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-0) 13 T9
    Others receiving votes: Milaca 10, Dassel-Cokato 6, Perham 5, Aitkin 1.

Class 2A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Blooming Prairie (5) (2-0) 50 1
  2. Blue Earth Area (2-0) 43 3
  3. Pipestone (2-0) 40 4
  4. Redwood Valley (2-0) 31 6
  5. Kimball (2-0) 26 T8
  6. Minneapolis North (1-1) 17 2
  7. Caledonia (1-1) 14 7
  8. West Central Ashby (2-0) 12 T8
  9. Goodhue (2-0) 11 NR
  10. Pelican Rapids (2-0) 9 NR
    Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Maple River 6, Paynesville 4, Royalton 3, Triton 3.

Class A
School Total Points Prv

  1. Mahnomen-Waubun (4) (2-0) 40 1
  2. Murray County Central (2-0) 34 2
  3. Minneota (2-0) 32 3
  4. Browerville-Eagle Valley (2-0) 26 4
  5. BOLD (2-0) 22 T5
  6. Dawson-Boyd (2-0) 21 T5
  7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-0) 14 7
  8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2-0) 9 T8
    (tie) Polk County West (2-0) 9 NR
  9. Pine River-Backus (2-0) 5 T10
    Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 4, Randolph 2, Ada-Borup 2.

Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv

  1. Mountain Lake Area (5) (2-0) 58 1
  2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0) 47 3
  3. Verndale (1) (2-0) 38 T4
  4. Spring Grove (1-0) 36 2
  5. Lanesboro (2-0) 32 T4
  6. Hills-Beaver Creek (2-0) 24 6
  7. Win-E-Mac (2-0) 22 9
  8. Hancock (2-0) 14 8
  9. Blackduck (2-0) 11 NR
    (tie) Edgerton (2-0) 11 10
    Others receiving votes: Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 7, Fertile-Beltrami 6, LeRoy-Ostrander 6, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Renville County West 3, Nevis 2, NCE-UH 1.
Author Profile Photo

Mark Poulose

Mark Poulose is the Sports Director at KTTC.

You can find him on Twitter @MarkPoulose.

More Stories

Skip to content