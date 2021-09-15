Minnesota High School Football Rankings
Local Teams are in BOLD.
Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 15, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 6A
School Total Points
- Lakeville South (3) (2-0) 48 2
- Eden Prairie (2) (2-0) 47 1
- St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) 39 3
- Rosemount (2-0) 35 4
- Wayzata (2-0) 31 5
- Shakopee (2-0) 25 6
- Maple Grove (2-0) 20 7
- Minnetonka (2-0) 10 NR
- Stillwater (2-0) 6 NR
(tie) Woodbury (2-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeville North 5, Farmington 3.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
- Mankato West (4) (2-0) 58 1
- Moorhead (2) (2-0) 51 2
- Andover (2-0) 49 4
- Spring Lake Park (2-0) 40 T5
- St. Thomas Academy (2-0) 35 T5
- Mahtomedi (2-0) 24 7
- Rogers (2-0) 17 10
- Chaska (2-0) 16 8
- Elk River (1-1) 15 3
(tie) Rochester Mayo (2-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Chanhassen 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
- Hutchinson (7) (3-0) 70 1
- Becker (2-0) 63 2
- Kasson-Mantorville (2-0) 56 T3
- Rocori (2-1) 43 5
- Mound-Westonka (2-0) 38 7
- Fridley (1-1) 20 8
- Winona (1-1) 19 T4
- SMB-Wolfpack (2-0) 17 T10
- Stewartville (2-0) 11 NR
- Orono (1-1) 9 NR
(tie) Faribault (2-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbia Heights 7, Holy Angels 5, Jordan 5, Willmar 5, Hermantown 3, Cloquet 3, Simley 2.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
- Pierz (5) (2-0) 64 2
- Annandale (1) (2-0) 63 T3
- Cannon Falls (2-0) 53 T3
- Lake City (2-0) 44 5
- Litchfield (2-0) 36 T7
- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-0) 32 6
- Fairmont (2-0) 24 T9
- Albany (1-1) 19 1
- Waseca (2-0) 15 T7
- Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-0) 13 T9
Others receiving votes: Milaca 10, Dassel-Cokato 6, Perham 5, Aitkin 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
- Blooming Prairie (5) (2-0) 50 1
- Blue Earth Area (2-0) 43 3
- Pipestone (2-0) 40 4
- Redwood Valley (2-0) 31 6
- Kimball (2-0) 26 T8
- Minneapolis North (1-1) 17 2
- Caledonia (1-1) 14 7
- West Central Ashby (2-0) 12 T8
- Goodhue (2-0) 11 NR
- Pelican Rapids (2-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Maple River 6, Paynesville 4, Royalton 3, Triton 3.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
- Mahnomen-Waubun (4) (2-0) 40 1
- Murray County Central (2-0) 34 2
- Minneota (2-0) 32 3
- Browerville-Eagle Valley (2-0) 26 4
- BOLD (2-0) 22 T5
- Dawson-Boyd (2-0) 21 T5
- Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-0) 14 7
- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2-0) 9 T8
(tie) Polk County West (2-0) 9 NR
- Pine River-Backus (2-0) 5 T10
Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 4, Randolph 2, Ada-Borup 2.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
- Mountain Lake Area (5) (2-0) 58 1
- Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0) 47 3
- Verndale (1) (2-0) 38 T4
- Spring Grove (1-0) 36 2
- Lanesboro (2-0) 32 T4
- Hills-Beaver Creek (2-0) 24 6
- Win-E-Mac (2-0) 22 9
- Hancock (2-0) 14 8
- Blackduck (2-0) 11 NR
(tie) Edgerton (2-0) 11 10
Others receiving votes: Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 7, Fertile-Beltrami 6, LeRoy-Ostrander 6, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Renville County West 3, Nevis 2, NCE-UH 1.