New mobile app gives Minnesotans access to immunization records

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Minnesotans can now access their immunization records through an app on their mobile devices.

According to a news release from Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) the free app called "Docket" enables residents with a Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) record to securely view and share their immunization records.

MIIC combines all immunizations a person has received into a single record, even if given by different heath care providers in Minnesota.

Anyone who has a MIIC record can access the Docket app today and view their records.

Docket provides a PDF document of the immunization record that can be saved to a mobile device, printed, emailed or texted as needed.

“We recognize the importance of having a secure and convenient way to find, view, and share your and your family’s immunization records, such as needing records for school or child care,” said Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann. “The Docket app gives Minnesotans a digital option to access their immunization history in MIIC, check what vaccines you or your children may be due for, and see what vaccines you may need in the future. This is vital to making sure people are protected from preventable diseases.”

Minnesota has seen a dramatically increased demand from people for easier access to their own vaccination information and Docket helps meet that consumer demand.

Anyone who does not have access to the app can still request their immunization record from MDH or their health care provider.