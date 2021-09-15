Restaurant demolition paves way for Olmsted County park expansion

NEAR ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -- Demolition of the vacant Fisherman's Inn building on Lake Zumbro has paved the the way for Olmsted County to begin renovations on the land.

Fisherman's Inn closed in 2019 after calling the shores of Lake Zumbro home for more than 30 years.

Demolition began on the building earlier this week.

It sits on space that Olmsted County purchased in 2019 to expand a four-acre park named Lake Zumbro Park in 2020. The park can be found 11 miles out of Rochester, off of Hwy 52, and about 4.5 miles east of Oronoco.

The goal is to increase the recreational potential for residents. This includes new boat launches, fishing piers and increased access for people with disabilities.

Currently, there are two overlooks on either side of the peninsula consisting of 25-foot-long wooden structures with handrails. To the south of the peninsula is a former beach, degraded over time, and a grassy area with picnic tables and fire pits.

Leaders of the project said they now have a clean slate to get to work, with the priority being a new boat launch and parking lot.

"We're hoping in the next couple years, that will be completely renovated," Olmsted County Parks Director Karlin Ziegler said. "Then, our next step is to get a nice shelter in place and gathering area at that park. I would like to see that in the next four to five years."

The project is going to cost about $837,00. Funding for the project comes from grant money and taxes.

Each phase needs to be approved by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.

Ziegler said it will be closer to ten years before the park is completed.