Supreme Court fast tracks Minneapolis ballot issue on police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has agreed to take up a dispute over whether Minneapolis residents will decide a ballot question on the future of policing in the city where George Floyd died. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea put the case on the fast track, ordering all sides to file papers by 5 p.m. Her order followed a ruling by a Hennepin County judge Tuesday that the ballot language was “unreasonable and misleading.” The lower court ruling allows election officials to use existing ballots when early voting starts Friday. But it prohibits election officials from counting any votes cast on the issue.