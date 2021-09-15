Weekend blast: Gas now shut off to Georgia apartment complex

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Gas has been temporarily turned off at an apartment complex in Georgia where a building exploded last weekend and partially collapsed, sending four people to a hospital. Atlanta Gas Light said inspectors have identified appliance and fuel line issues within the buildings. Officials said they have been directed by the Dunwoody City Code Officer to suspend all natural gas service to the entire complex until all units are inspected and deemed safe. The company told WSB-TV that one of its crews was headed to the complex Sunday, in response to a call from someone reporting smelling gas, when the explosion occurred.