White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is offering to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The offer comes after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral. The White House says they’ve offered such calls with others concerned about the vaccine. It’s part of an aggressive public relations campaign to beat back rampant disinformation about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. Minaj made headlines earlier this week when she tweeted to her more than 22.6 million followers asserting a cousin’s friend in Trinidad “became impotent” after receiving the vaccine.