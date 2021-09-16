Ann Glazier is the newly created Digital Sales Manager for KTTC & KXLT. Her responsibilities are to oversee all digital advertising efforts and to develop creative and strategic ways to help our clients navigate in the digital world. Ann is familiar with the Rochester market having a combined 14 years of experience as an Account Executive with both the CBS and ABC affiliates. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire with a broadcast journalism degree.

Ann & her husband, Dan, are proud parents of two sons. Zach graduated from Albert Lea High School in 2019 and attends the University of Iowa. He is on the Hawkeye Wrestling team – Go Hawks! Cole is a junior at Kasson-Mantorville and is on the Komets Wrestling team. Ann & Dan both have been actively involved within the wrestling community.

In her spare time, you will find Ann mat-side watching her boys wrestle or relaxing in her backyard oasis.