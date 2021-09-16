Skip to Content

Biden’s ‘summer of love’ with Europe hits an abrupt break-up

New
2:32 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s summer of love with Europe appears to have come to an abrupt end. After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide U.S. foreign policy, Biden has angered and alienated numerous allies with a go-it-alone approach on several key issues. Some have compared his actions to his predecessor, Donald Trump. The latest is a new security initiative for the Indo-Pacific that notably excludes France and the European Union. The French foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at the new alliance. He said, “It was really a stab in the back” and “It looks a lot like what Trump did.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content