Boil water advisory in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to City of Winona Water Department, the water in Winona may be contaminated due to loss of pressure and residents in affected areas need to boil water before use.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday there was a loss of pressure in the water system due to two unexpected water main breaks. A loss of water pressure means that contamination could have entered the drinking water distribution system.

The affected areas include homes along Janet Marie Lane, Debi Lei Drive, Diane Loreli Lane, Bluebird Court, Bluffview Drive, Lohse Drive and West Burns Valley Road west of address 530 West Burns Valley Road.

Residents in these areas are advised to not drink, brush teeth or cook with tap water without boiling it first to prevent potentially getting sick.

For water safe to use follow these steps:

Bring all water to a rolling boil for one (1) minute

Let water cool before drinking.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in water.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms including bacteria, viruses and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

City of Winona Water Department are following steps in disinfecting, flushing the mains and taking bacteria examples to make sure the water is safe to drink.

City of Winona Water Department will be updating the situation and expects to resolve the problem within four days or less.

Find more information on community drinking water advisory guidance from Minnesota Department of Health here.