EXPLAINER: What are current COVID-19 guidelines for schools?

ATLANTA (AP) — Schools have opened nationwide this fall only to find thousands of students and teachers sickened by COVID-19 in what many officials had hoped would be a year that saw a return to “normal” in-person instruction. Many school districts have faced angry arguments among parents, school board members and the public over whether masks or vaccinations should be required. The rise of the delta variant and changing rules about quarantines and masks have provoked confusion and distress. Here are some answers to cut through the chaos.