Few showers and cooler temps for Friday

The winds were a bit ridiculous today, with many locations seeing gusts well over 30 mph! Winds remained sustained out of the south at about 15-20 mph for a majority of the afternoon. We'll gradually see winds die down overnight tonight, but they'll remain strong through the rest of the evening.

Lighter winds will follow behind a cold front that will sweep through tomorrow morning, also bringing us a few scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but no severe weather is expected. Rain totals won't be too impressive, most areas will see less than a quarter inch. Showers will push out by the afternoon and skies will gradually clear through the rest of the day.

High temperatures will be quite different than what we experienced today! Temps will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s for Friday. We're warmer on Saturday and even warmer on Sunday with highs into the 80s. Lots of sunshine for the weekend, though dew points will rise a bit so it may feel a bit sticky outside. We'll see cooler, more fall-like temperatures return by midweek.