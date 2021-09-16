Fox’s vaccine criticism focuses attention on its own policy

NEW YORK (AP) — The criticism by many Fox News personalities of efforts to push COVID vaccines on the public has drawn attention to their company’s own stringent rules on the topic — even from President Joe Biden himself. Biden, in touting a new policy requiring companies with more than 100 employees be fully vaccinated or tested, noted that several already do so, “even Fox News.” In a memo issued this week, Fox’s parent company said unvaccinated employees will be subject to daily COVID testing to work in Fox facilities. Fox’s most popular personality, Tucker Carlson, has spoken out forcefully against Biden’s COVID policies.