Lamon: US should not accept Afghans who helped in war

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon says the United States should not accept Afghan refugees, including translators and others who helped the American military during the 20-year war. Lamon says the U.S. should instead help Afghans flee the Taliban and resettle in the Middle East. He told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “we cannot continue to be the world’s refugee camp.” Lamon’s hardline stance puts him to the right of much of the Republican Party. Many GOP candidates have questioned the vetting of Afghans but few have said all should be excluded. Lamon is a businessman running in a crowded GOP primary to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.