Los Angeles takes on Minnesota United FC after 3 straight ties

LA Galaxy (11-8-5) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-8-7)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -122, Los Angeles +296, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Minnesota United FC after playing to a draw in three straight games.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-6-2 in road matches. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago and registered 17 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Osvaldo Alonso, Niko Hansen (injured), Robin Lod (injured), Juan Agudelo (injured), Hassani Dotson, Chase Gasper, Justin McMaster (injured).

Los Angeles: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.