Skip to Content

Madison man pleads guilty to killing teenage daughter

New
8:55 am Top StoriesWisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his 13-year-old daughter and attempting to kill his wife.

Forty-five-year-old Travis Christianson entered the plea to first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday in Dane County in the death of Addrianna Christianson.

Christianson also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for trying to kill his wife, Dawn Christianson, last July.

According to a criminal complaint, Christianson stabbed his daughter to death after his wife had threatened to end their marriage and left the house for a short time to buy more beer for him because he was already intoxicated and she didn’t want him to drive drunk.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content