Madison man pleads guilty to killing teenage daughter

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his 13-year-old daughter and attempting to kill his wife.

Forty-five-year-old Travis Christianson entered the plea to first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday in Dane County in the death of Addrianna Christianson.

Christianson also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for trying to kill his wife, Dawn Christianson, last July.

According to a criminal complaint, Christianson stabbed his daughter to death after his wife had threatened to end their marriage and left the house for a short time to buy more beer for him because he was already intoxicated and she didn’t want him to drive drunk.