Manufacturing companies look to meet demand, hiring more

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Like most places, manufacturing companies are dealing with a work force shortage. But, it's not a bad problem to have with a booming demand.

"With the labor shortage, especially with COVID, you never know how many people will be here during the day," HALCON Vice President of Operations John Ramburger said. "As the nation ramps up again, with the amount of volume we're getting, we cannot keep up. Which is a great problem to add."

HALCON is looking to add about 40 team members. But it's not the only local manufacturer looking to hire. Bowman Tool and Machining is looking to add on five to 10 more employees, too.

"Business is up. We are doing very well right now," Bowman Tool and Machining Controller Dominic Baudoin said. "We were lucky enough to be deemed essential through the pandemic, so we kept everybody on board, fully staffed. And now, as demand is up, we are looking to bring on five to 10 more."

Hayfield Window and Door is looking to double its workforce -- from 200 employees, to 400.

"The entire nation is facing the same thing," Ramburger said.

With the robust demand, comes a straining supply chain.

"The orders are there, we are just working to deliver those orders," Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc Interim President John Wade said.

Wade says those challenges are tackled one step at a time.

"Manufacturers are paying attention to the global economy, global supply chain and looking at how it impacts their markets. While at the same time improving their workforce," Wade said.

Baudoin said Bowman is offering both hiring and referral bonuses. HALCON has been creative with its hiring marketing, putting adds on t-shirts, employee pins and magnets. Ramburger added that HALCON is converting a newly purchased building on campus to a production space and a recreational center for its employees.

"Manufacturers continue to step up and innovate," Wade said.

All in hopes to improve and thrive, in the midst of a crisis.

"Manufacturing makes the world go round," Baudoin said.

"We're proud of what we do here. Made in the USA. Made in Minnesota," Ramburger said.