Mayo, Century Excited to Renew Rivalry

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - All eyes in Rochester will be on Friday's Century vs. Mayo game for the Addington jub.

Class 5A's No. 9 Spartans host the Panthers at 7 p.m. Mayo enters the game with some momentum . They're 2-0 on the season and have scored at least 49 points in both of their games.

Meanwhile, the Century Panthers enter the game 0-2 on the season. Jon Vik's squad is still in the process of figuring out who they are, but they have a good quarterback in Matt Huan and some nice team speed.

Friday's game shapes up to be a dandy. Both head coaches are excited for the big game.

"This is the epitome of high school football," said Vik. "Any time you get a crosstown rivalry game. The stakes are high for bragging rights. This all about the fun. This is all about the kids going out there and executing and playing well. We always look forward to it every single night."

"I think our big message is 'Let's play spartan football,'" said Mayo Head Coach Donny Holcomb. "In crosstown rivalry games, they tend to get caught up in guys that they've played with all the way since youth football, and we just got to focus on doing what we do well and making sure we execute."