Met Opera to stage Anthony Davis’ `X’ on Malcolm X in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will present its second work by a Black composer, Anthony Davis’ “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” just two years after its first. The company says “X” will open on Nov. 3, 2023, in a staging by Robert O’Hara that will be conducted by Kazem Abdullah. Baritone Will Liverman will sing the title role and soprano Leah Hawkins will sing in the staging, a co-production of the Met, Michigan, Opera Omaha and the Seattle Opera. The Met opens its 2021-22 season on Sept. 27 with Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,”