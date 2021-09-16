Minnesota launches on-site incentives at some COVID-19 vaccine clinics

ST.PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Governor Tim Walz announced the launch of a new program offering $100 on-site incentives for COVID-19 community vaccination clinics around Minnesota who are serving communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

A news release from Governor Walz Press Office states that nearly 50 COVID-19 Community Coordinators (CCCs), community clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) will be participating.

The program will give organizations flexibility to determine which incentives would most resonate with the local communities they are in.

Incentives may include Visa gift cards, grocery store vouchers, Target gift cards or culturally specific food items.

“We are taking every opportunity we can to meet Minnesotans where they are — especially in communities hit hardest by COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “Every shot in the arm is a critical step in stopping the spread of this virus, and local organizations around Minnesota know how to best encourage the communities they serve to get their vaccine. I am grateful for all of our COVID-19 Community Coordinators, community clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers who are working to encourage vaccinations and serve Minnesota’s communities hit hardest by COVID-19.”

Two previous vaccine incentive programs for the state have been successful in getting thousands more vaccinated and the hope is that this program will have the same affect.

“As the delta variant continues to spread across our communities and children return to school it is more important than ever that our neighbors in communities already hit hardest by COVID-19 have access to reliable information, vaccination, and support to make the best decision for themselves, their family and community,” said Minnesota Department of Health Vaccine Equity Director Dr. Nathan Chomilo. “We have seen throughout this pandemic that when we are able to give communities the ability to steward resources in response to COVID-19, they know best how to use them. Our COVID-19 Community Coordinators, community clinics and FQHCs have consistently reached Minnesotans who are hardly reached, and this program recognizes and reinforces their critical role.”

COVID-19 Community Coordinators, FQHCs and clinics offering on-site incentives will provide more information to their communities about what incentives are available to them.