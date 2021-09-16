Minnesota Supreme Court OKs future of Minneapolis Police Department ballot question

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Just a day before early voting opens there is another update on the ballot question over the future of policing in Minneapolis. Thursday afternoon the Minnesota Supreme Court OKs the future of the ballot question.

Previously, a judge ruled the question was confusing and that it shouldn't be on the ballot. Ballots already printed could be used but would need to include instructions not to vote on the question.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled against this judge.

The ballot has its roots in the “defund the police” movement, which gained steam after Floyd’s death last summer sparked protests, civil unrest and a national reckoning on racial justice.

If voters approve the ballot question, the city’s charter, essentially its constitution, would be amended. The Police Department is currently a chartered organization in Minneapolis, meaning it’s required.