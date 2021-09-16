Minnesota Supreme Court says pardon votes must be unanimous

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that unanimous votes are required for the state Board of Pardons to grant clemency. Justices overruled a lower court that had declared the 124-year-old standard to be unconstitutional. Minnesota Public Radio reports the order means that the three board members all must agree to grant a pardon, Amreya Shefa sued after she was denied a pardon in 2020 on a 2-1 vote in the killing of her husband, whom she accused of repeated sexual abuse.. Her attorney says she’s likely to be deported to Ethiopia, where she fears her husband’s relatives will kill her.