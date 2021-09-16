NEW CONTRACT: Stewartville, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office strike deal

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- After hearing from the community at a special meeting Tuesday, the City of Stewartville reached a new two-year agreement with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office for patrolling the city.

The new agreement will have five full-time officers patrolling Stewartville in 2022 with that number rising to six full-time officers in 2023.

The agreement will also feature a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Deputy Sheriff who will focus on community-oriented policing strategies and programs specific to the city. These programs include Community Crime Prevention Education Programs, Business Crime Prevention Programs and Victim Liaison Services.

In a 4-1 vote, the city extended its agreement with the Sheriff's Office that will expire December 31, 2023.

The lone no vote was Mayor Jimmie-John King.

The services will feature increased costs to the city.

The COPS Deputy will cost Stewartville $112,288 for 2022 and $115,657 for 2023. The cost for patrolling officers will be $575,242 for 2022 and $708,492 for 2023.

In total, the city will pay $687,530 in 2022 and $824,149 for 2023.