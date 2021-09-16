New proposal shakes up Iowa congressional districts

IOWA (KTTC) -- Changes could be coming for Iowa lawmakers and where they run. There is a new proposed plan for congressional districts. Check out the attached video for a closer look. The plan would include two districts that lean heavily toward Republicans, one that favors Democrats and one that both parties would have a chance at winning under proposed redistricting maps from a nonpartisan agency.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency must follow detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among Iowa's congressional districts and to prevent political influence in the initial drafting of changes.

This would also change the House and Senate Districts for the state. The newly drawn lines also appear to place 54 state lawmakers in districts with another incumbent, forcing people to run against each other, move or quit.

Public hearings are set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The legislature then is scheduled to meet in a special session beginning October 5. The redistricting process was pushed back after the pandemic delayed the release of U.S. Census data.

Public hearings are set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Legislature then is scheduled to meet in special session beginning Oct. 5. The redistricting process was pushed back after the pandemic delayed the release of U.S. Census data.