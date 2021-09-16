Plainview farmers’ dairy cows have therapy impact on Mayo Clinic patient

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC)-- Many cows are used for dairy or beef, but have you heard of a therapy cow?

A cow named Lilliana at the 'Against The Odds Dairy Farm' in Plainview is one of many cows that has helped a Mayo Clinic patient push forward while battling a medical issue.

"It's really awesome, and it really lifts my spirits up," said Mariana da Silva, 18, a Mayo Clinic patient. "Like I spent my whole day at Mayo Clinic, and I am very grateful to be getting treatment. It's nice to also get and see these lovely ladies over here."

She's from Brazil and is undergoing medical care at Mayo for a brain malfunction, and she is a mouth cancer survivor.

In 2019, she attended the Minnesota State Fair where she met the "Three Gals Guerneys" Cows, from the 'Against All Odds Dairy Farm.'

Since her return back to Minnesota, she couldn't wait to see her favorite farm animals once again.

"They're really awesome because cows are such big animals. They're huge but they're so gentle and friendly especially Gurnsey cows. I just feel like they're like giant dogs, but like really calm," da Silva said.

The farm has a total of 23 cows.

Lilliana, PJ, Merry, Jewel, and Oprah are a few of the cow names.

The family of farmers were more than grateful to reunite da Silva with their cattle.

"I was really happy about it that she remembered the cows and that she had a connection with them...and that it's kind of like a therapy type thing for her. I really enjoy that she likes it, so I was really ecstatic for her to come out," farmer Dana Siemer said.

The cows help motivate da Silva to share a positive outlook on life for others who are also battling a health issue.

"Don't lose hope, and just remember that you know, make each day count. Because you never know when it's going to be your last day, so I guess just live life to the fullest," she said.