Police detain teenager after threat to German synagogue

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials say they have detained a teenager who was allegedly planning to attack a synagogue in the western city of Hagen with explosives. News agency dpa reported that the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, the state where Hagen is located, announced that “a teenager was detained.” No further details were available on the suspect. On Wednesday afternoon, police cordoned off the synagogue in Hagen after receiving tips about a possible attack on the building. The threat came as Jews were preparing for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. Two years ago on Yom Kippur, a German right-wing extremist attacked a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.