Police search for second suspect in cornfield quadruple homicide

Police are searching for a person of interest. Antoine Suggs is considered armed and dangerous.

DUNN COUNTY, Wisc. (KTTC) -- Police have arrested one suspect in connection to the quadruple homicide discovered in Dunn County, Wisconsin. Another Suspect is still on the loose. 56-year-old Darren McWright was arrested in St. Paul.

Police are also searching for Antoine Suggs, 38. They suspect he is also in the Twin Cities area. He is also considered armed and dangerous.

This all comes after four people from Minnesota were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned SUV. The SUV was found in a Wisconsin cornfield.

Officials are asking people to not approach Suggs if they see him. Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement or reach out to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at (715) 232-1348.