Railroad execs hope CP-KCS merger could be done by late 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Canadian Pacific hopes to complete its $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad before the end of next year. Shareholders of both companies are likely to vote on the deal sometime in December, and then Mexican and American regulators will have to sign off on the combination. Officials from both railroads provided an update on the timing of the deal Thursday in a call with investors. Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said he hopes the full U.S. review of the deal will wrap up in October or November of next year and allow the two railroads to combine then, but the regulatory review could take longer.