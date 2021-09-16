Rochester girl loses father in Dunn County quadruple homicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mackenzie Fjerstad and her daughter live in Rochester. She learned Monday her child's father, Matthew Pettus, was one of the four people found shot to death in the abandoned SUV that was found Sunday in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

Fjerstad says she is doing everything in her power to stay strong for her two-year-old daughter Maelahni.

"We were together for three years. He was my first love. I still had a love for him. I still cared for him. You know I never wanted anything bad to ever happen to him, so you know it broke me," Makenzie Fjerstad said.

According to Fjerstand, Maelahni used to stay with her dad every weekend when he moved from Rochester back to the Twin Cities, allowing them to keep a close relationship.

She says one of the most difficult parts about this tragedy is explaining to a two-year-old that she will never see her father again.

"I just try to tell her that daddy's always here and that we like to say that daddy's on the moon so she'll say goodnight to the moon, goodnight to daddy," said Mackenzie Fjerstad. "She'll still ask for him and she'll grab my phone because Monday through Friday when I would have her, he would facetime everyday so like you know it would become a routine. She'll grab my phone and say, "I call daddy?" like no baby we can't call daddy right now."

Few details are known about this case at this time. The four victims, all from Minnesota, were identified as Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foremann III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, all from St. Paul; as well as Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater.

Fjerstad says she has no idea why her child's father would be killed along with three other people.

One suspect has been arrested, police are searching for a second.