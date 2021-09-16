Rochester International Airport and city of Rochester conduct emergency management training

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester International Airport and the city of Rochester partnered together to conduct a full-scale emergency management training exercise Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates that all passenger airports hold emergency management exercises every three years. The last time RST had one was in Sept. 2018.

The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate and strengthen the airport’s operational capability and its emergency management system.

A fire was started around a simulated airplane, emergency crews worked to extinguish the fire and evacuate mock passengers.

Airport employees, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic , Olmsted Medical Center, Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Officer, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all participated in the training.